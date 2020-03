Update: Andover police say Chance has been located.

The Andover Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who has autism.

Police say 20-year-old Chance Korte was last seen at 1 p.m. after leaving work at Dillon's.

He's 5'11 with a thin build.

Police say Korte has a Marine Corps tattoo on his left arm and a Metallica tattoo on his right arm.

Again, police say Korte has autism and may be in danger. If you see im, call 911.