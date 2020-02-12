Andover city leaders vote to save its municipal golf course

Andover city leaders voted Tuesday night to save the municipal golf course after a majority of the community asked the city to keep it.

The vote comes after the current course operator told the city he is no longer interested in running it.

The city spent the last two months exploring other possibilities for the course, but ultimately entered a three-year agreement with Oak Golf. The company owns several golf courses around Kansas/

Brenda Church lives on the golf course. She said golfers are looking to get back on the course again next month.

"Our phone has been ringing off the wall today from former members because they have been playing other places. They saw this was on the agenda for the city council meeting tonight. They were all calling Kenny to see what he knew and when they could get back on the course," she said.

Oak Golf said membership rates will be comparable to the current price.

The golf course is expected to open March 1.