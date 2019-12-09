Andover considers options for golf-course property

The days of teeing off at Andover's city golf course could be coming to an end.

Monday night, the city heard from residents who weighed in with their thous on what should become of the land where the 57-acre municipal golf course sits.

Among those attending the public-input meeting was Andover resident Jim Turner who's lived by the course for the last four years.

He says he occasionally uses the course, but his mains concern is how any change would impact his property value.

"I like to play golf and I like to have that opportunity to take my kids out there and my grandkids. So now there might be another opportunity to do things with my grandkids, so we're just interested in finding out what's going to happen."

Part of the reason the course's future is in jeopardy is because the private operator of the course that has leased the property from the city for the last five years, rent-free has decided to part ways because he hasn't been able to turn a profit. As things currently stand in Andover, the course has 31 members, 11 of whom are Andover residents.

"Thirty one is practically nothing. Rounds have gone continuously down, year, after year, after year," Andover Mayor Ben Lawrence says.

The city is considering four options with the 57-acre property. The first is continuing to offer the course rent free. No operator is taking that up.

"They've looked at the financials and they understand they're not going to make any money," Lawrence says.

The second option is for the city to subsidize an operator, costing the city $75,000 per year. The city is also looking at taking over management of the course, estimated to cost about $130,000 per year.

The fourth and final option is to get out of the golf business and turn the 57-acre municipal golf course into a park.

The city says while most in the community seem to want to keep the course, the issue is finding golfers.