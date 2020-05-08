Andover pastor uses virtual game to spread message around world

With COVID-19 bringing a rise in virtual connection and much fewer in-person gatherings, churches are among the organizations that worked to develop creative ways in embracing technology to reach well beyond their congregations.

Embracing the added emphasis on virtual outreach, one local pastor is finding a new way to connect and hold services for people across the globe through a game.

Andover Baptist Church Pastor James Gillespie is among many across Kansas and beyond holding services virtually over the past several weeks due to COVID-19, but he's found another platform to hold those services.

With services happening on Facebook Live, an Andover Baptist Church member reached out to Gillespie with a new, fun way to reach others: through a game called "Second Life." The game is a virtual world where you can create avatars and build things, like a church.

The virtually-built church in the game hosts services that even include music and an offering box. Gillespie uses an avatar, but his gospel message is the same.

"This has been around for years and years, but since the pandemic it's just been flooded," he says of "Second Life."

Fun and creativity aside, Gillespie says he's thankful for the opportunity he has to reach people he doesn't otherwise reach on a typical Sunday.

"Before this... There are a lot of people who wound't step foot in a real church (that) feel comfortable stepping into a virtual church and asking questions they were always afraid to ask, because there is no fear there," Gillespie says.

He says the platform has opened doors for many and he's heard a tremendous response, even bringing in more listeners to his virtual church than his real-life services.

Gillespie says behind every avatar or pixelation, there's a real person listening in.

"We can come in here and they can feel safe and know, 'hey, we are not here to judge you. We just want to share Jesus."

With money collected in the virtual offering box, Gillespie says the church furthers that effort, buying and shipping Bibles across the world.

"Second Life" is free for anyone to join. You can find further information on the virtual game and where to sign up on the game's website.