Andover police collect donations for Sunshine Children’s Home

The Andover Police Department make us Kansas Proud for collecting donations for the Sunshine Children's Home.

Police say residents stepped up to help after learning the organization was in need of basic essentials.

"Over the past three days, Andover residents have brought in a huge amount of canned soups, fruit snacks, toilet paper and personal hygiene items, along with a $100 cash donation," said police.

Officers delivered the items to the Children’s Home Tuesday.

Anyone interested in donating to the children's home can click here or drop off donations at its location at 1918 N. Prairie Creek Rd.