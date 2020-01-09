Andover teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

An Andover Public Schools teacher received a national award on Thursday.

On Thursday, 7th-grade math teacher Carly Bowden at Andover Central Middle School received the $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Carly Bowden teaches 7th-grade Accelerated Math, 7th-grade math and 7th-grade math with support at Andover Central Middle School.

During an all-school assembly, she was presented with the unrestricted $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Bowden is the only teacher in Kansas to receive the award and is among only 40 recipients in the nation for the 2019--2020 school year. Milken said she was recognized for her desire to give every student a personalized learning experience.

Bowden first said she was undeserving of the award. Then, she said she plans to purchase pizza with the prize money then look into getting her master's degree.

