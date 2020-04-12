Animal rescues working to care for pets during COVID-19 outbreak

Area animal rescues have been putting in more time and resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kansas Humane Society has moved over 120 animals into foster homes to get socialization while the shelter is closed. They've worked hand-in-hand with numerous animal rescues for placement.

Amy Heggestad, founder of Beauties and Beasts Rescue, says she hasn't noticed an increase in shelter intake. But, since people can't come in and view dogs for adoption, volunteers have to work to re-home some animals.

"Unfortunately, it appears that there's been a lot more dumps around the city and even in the parking lot," said Heggestad. "It's tripled the amount of work our volunteers have had to deal with, getting them transported to the vet."

With more people working from home, rescues are hoping more people might have time to foster.

"We always run thin, there have been a lot of new fosters and a lot of people interested in adoption during this time of crisis," said Heggestad.

Through the restrictions, the dogs that don't get tagged by the rescue are in danger of being euthanized. Even adopting currently fostered dogs, frees up space to intake more.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Wichita Animal Shelter and did not receive a response, but since the outbreak, the McPherson Animal Shelter says staff safety is a top priority.