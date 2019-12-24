Annual holiday celebration brings 'Grinch Beer' to Old Town brew pub

The River City Brewing Company, located in Wichita's Old Town helped customers get into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve with its offering of "Grinch Beer."

As part of an annual event that began 16 years ago, the River City Brewing Company brews a special drink and stores anything they don't sell to bring back next Christmas Eve.

River City Brewing Company Owner Chris Arnold says people lined up outside the business at 9 a.m., Tuesday (Christmas Eve) ready for this year's event.

"It's a lot of fun. It's just a great Christmas tradition of hanging out with friends and family, eating some food and drinking some beer," Arnold says.

River City Brewing Company also served green eggs and ham and had Santa and the Grinch on hand for photos with fans.

