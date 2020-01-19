Anonymous citizen donates drawstring bags for children in Riley County

An anonymous citizen donated drawstring bags for children in need.

The Riley County Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page earlier this week showing an officer holding a colorful drawstring bag.

Police say the custom bags are for children who may need to leave their home and need to collect their belongings.

"A North County citizen who wanted to remain anonymous made and donated the drawstring bags after working on them for several months," said Riley County police.

Police say they are thankful for the good people in the community working to help protect the city's youth.