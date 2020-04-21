Another beautiful day for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a cool and quiet start to our Tuesday, but that will change later today as the next weather maker moves our way. Increasing clouds and highs in the 70s this afternoon will give way to scattered showers and storms tonight. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of the storms may be strong producing small hail and gusty wind.

Numerous showers and storms on Wednesday will eventually wind down, but not before producing pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Little, if any, sunshine will keep temperatures mostly in the 60s tomorrow before we soar into the 70s and 80s on Thursday.

Another round of rain and storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning; however, the activity is expected to be isolated to scattered in nature. Cooler temperatures on Friday will be replaced by a warmer weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Showers/storms likely; mainly after midnight. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms likely. Wind: E/N 5-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Showers end; clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 80. Low: 54. Warm with a chance of storms late.

Fri: High: 70. Low: 45. Showers early; clearing and cooler.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 47. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 72. Low: 53. Partly cloudy, isolated storms late.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 60. Partly cloudy, breezy and warm.