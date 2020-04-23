Another cold front is coming to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a clear, cooler, and quiet start to our Thursday, but that will change later today as a cold front heads our way. However, most of the available moisture left with the last weather maker so we are only expecting isolated showers and storms with its passage late this afternoon and evening.

A second storm system is expected to develop over Oklahoma tonight and move northeast into Missouri tomorrow. While nothing severe is expected, showers and storms are safe bet across central and eastern Kansas on Friday.

Temperatures later today will climb into the 70s and low 80s, but on the other side of the cold front we’ll only warm into the 60s before falling into the 40s on Friday night. Warmer weather will return this weekend as highs top-out in the seasonal 70s.

Next week is starting to look very warm, arguably hot, as the Sunflower State gets a taste of summer. Most of us will warm well into the 80s and temperatures may top-out in the 90s across western Kansas by the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. Wind: N 10-20. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing and cooler. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 46.

Sat: High: 70. Low: 49. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 75. Low: 55. Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Tue: High: 82. Low: 54. Partly cloudy; scattered p.m. storms.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 57. Mostly sunny and pleasant.