Another mild day, a bit breezy

Today, it will be sunny and mild as highs warm into the the lower 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times, with wind in from the south around 10-20 mph and gusty.

A weak cold front will move through the state, from the north, on Monday. This will drop our highs into the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week. This first cold front will not produce precipitation, sunshine and dry weather will continue for a few days.

Another cold front will move into the state, on Wednesday. The chance for showers will follow this front, mainly in southern Kansas on Wednesday evening. There is a slight chance that rain will mix with light snow overnight, continuing for south central Kansas Thursday morning, ending Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will take over behind the front, but it's going to get cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s through the end of the work week. It looks dry next weekend with temperatures warming into the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-15; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 37.

Monday: Morning clouds then mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 58.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE LIGHT. Low: 35.

Tue: High: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain, overnight light wintry mix.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 32 Morning rain/snow mix then mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 34 Sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.