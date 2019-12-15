Another round of snow Sunday night through Monday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the first round of snow will end Sunday evening, but another round will be possible overnight into Monday morning.

Snow showers that left 5" of accumulation for parts of north central Kansas on Sunday morning will move to the east, ending for our area around 6-7 p.m. Another wave of snow will move in from the southwest around that same time frame. This will start in southwestern Kansas, moving east into the central part of the state around midnight. Snow will be possible for much of central and eastern Kansas through the first half of the day on Monday.

By the time this second round of snow ends on Monday afternoon, southern Kansas (Dodge City to Wichita and everyone to the south) could get 1-3" of snowfall. Areas just to the north of that (Garden City to Salina and Topeka) could receive a trace to an inch of snow overnight into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Highs on Monday will reach the 30s for most.

Sunshine will take over the rest of the week with highs back into the 40s on Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 P.M. Monday ***

Tonight: Freezing drizzle turning to snow overnight. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Morning snow, ending in the afternoon (1-3" possible). Wind: N 10-15. High: 32.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 41.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 20 Sunny

Thu: High: 47 Low: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy

Fri: High: 47 Low: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy

Sat: High: 49 Low: 26 Sunny

Sun: High: 55 Low: 29 Partly cloudy