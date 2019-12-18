Another sunny & cool day

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. However, similar to Tuesday, sunshine will take our temperatures into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

A weak weather maker will move through the state on Thursday, but other than a stronger breeze and passing clouds, we’ll barely notice it.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday, in the 50s, and an even warmer weekend, in the 60s. In fact, a few record highs may fall on Sunday with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 46.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: More sun than clouds; becoming breezy. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/W 10-20. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 27. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59. Low: 36. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 64. Low: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 67. Low: 42. Windy and warm.

Tue: High 59. Low: 43. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.