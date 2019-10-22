Another taste of winter coming our way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much chillier temperatures are set to make a comeback on Thursday with chances for rain showers and a few snow showers in southwest Kansas.

Low temperatures early Wednesday will be down in the 30s and 40s and highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon with winds turning back to the north as another cold front pushes through the state.

Skies will mainly be cloudy on Thursday with highest rain chances focused south of a Dodge City to Wichita line. Winds will be gusty from the north making it feel colder, but most of the state will see highs near 50 degrees.

Sunny skies and a warming trend should return head into the start of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-15. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Thu: High: 49 Cloudy; scattered showers. Breezy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 33 Sunny.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 38 Sunny; a bit breezy by afternoon.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 45 MOstly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.