Another terrific day on the way for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says if you liked Sunday and Monday, you are in luck because today will be terrific as well. Another cool morning in the 40s and 50s will climb into the 70s and 80s this afternoon under bright blue skies.

A small pattern change later this week will allow moisture to move back into Kansas on Thursday. A storm or two is possible on Wednesday night, mainly along the Colorado border, before scattered storms move across the rest of the state on Thursday. While it is too early to know the exact details, severe weather is possible in south-central Kansas.

It should be a hot start to the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, Memorial Day is looking much cooler as we fall back into the 70s. Showers and storms promise to ruin some Saturday and Sunday plans, but most of us will be dry by Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered clouds, then sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 78. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; scattered strong storms.

Fri: High: 84. Low: 65. Partly cloudy; isolated late-day storms.

Sat: High: 88. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; numerous showers/storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 58. Morning storms, then clearing/cooler.