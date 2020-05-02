Another warm day for some, a few storms tonight

Sunny to partly cloudy skies today with the warmest temperatures across south-central and southeast Kansas, cooler in the north and west. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s as winds begin to shift to the north - no more 90s.

Storms tonight will begin in eastern Colorado and western Kansas and then move east into central Kansas after midnight and south-central Kansas between 3 A.M. and 7 A.M. Sunday.

Sunday will have decreasing clouds and much of the state will see temperatures dropping back into the 70s, which is closer to normal for early May. More storm chances on Monday with a threat of severe weather across parts of eastern Kansas. Temperatures in the week ahead look more like Spring with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny, a few clouds by afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms after midnight. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 60.

Mon: High: 78 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and a few storms.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 57 Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: High: 72 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy; scattered nighttime storms.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 45 Partly cloudy, a few overnight storms.