Another winter storm for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says patchy fog can be found across central Kansas, but visibility is better than it was 24 hours ago. Later today it’s a return to sunshine, but cooler weather will be oozing in from the north. Highs in the 40s today will fall into teens tonight.

Our next weather maker will move through the area tomorrow into Friday. Expect a mixture of sleet and snow to overspread the state (from the south) on Thursday afternoon and evening. A changeover to freezing rain is likely Thursday night before everything eventually changes into rain on Friday morning.

While heavy precipitation is not expected, even a small amount of ice and snow could lead to some big problems on area roads Thursday night into Friday morning. The rain and warmer weather on Friday afternoon should slowly end any travel troubles.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: N 15-25. High: 50.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; wintry mix late in the day. Wind: NE/E 10-15. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Wintry mix changes into Rain. Wind: E/SE 10-15. Low: 32.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 30. Rain, mainly in the morning, then cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 24. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 41. Low: 22. Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 38. Low: 17. Mostly sunny; chilly.

Tue: High: 40. Low: 25. Partly cloudy.