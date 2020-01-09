Another winter storm takes aim at Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we’ll get a break from the gusty breeze today, but it will be brief because the intense wind is back tomorrow. Today’s breeze will be from the southwest and that means one more day with spring-like warmth before the winds of change bring winter back to Kansas on Friday.

A rain and snow mix on Friday is expected to change to all snow Friday night before ending on Saturday morning. Overall, accumulation should be on the light side across the state, generally three inches or less. However, a band of heavy, wet snow is expected to develop over southeast Kansas Friday night into Saturday morning. That band of snow should stay southeast of Wichita, but it will be close.

After a colder, but quiet weekend, signs are pointing toward Arctic air invading the state next week. Some of the coldest air of the winter season could be coming to Kansas on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind: S/SW 10-20g. High: 62.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Windy with rain changing to snow late in the day. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Occasional light snow. Wind: N 20-30g. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 29. Low: 18. Light snow early; then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 42. Low: 26. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Mon: High: 47. Low: 27. Mix of sun and clouds.

Tue: High: 49. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40. Low: 10. Windy with snow showers.