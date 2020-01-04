Apartment fire leaves 26 people without homes

A fire broke out at Village Park at Eastborough apartments Friday night, leaving 26 people displaced.

Wichita Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the 2nd floor of the apartment complex around 10 P.M. When fire crews arrived, they found and contained the fire in a lower level laundry facility.

Red Cross provided the 20 adults and 6 children who were displaced a place to stay overnight. No injuries were reported.

the fire caused $75,000 in structure damage and $10,000 in content. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.