Apple releases new low-end iPhone SE

Apple is out with a new second-generation iPhone SE.

With prices starting at $399, the second-generation iPhone SE is a budget alternative to Apple's higher-end models. (Source: CNN, CNN BUSINESS)

With prices starting at $399, Apple hopes the low-end model will lure new customers.

The phone features a home button with TouchID, 4K video and a Retina HD display.

It comes in black, white and red.

It’s cheaper and smaller than the $699 iPhone 11 and the $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.

The budget iPhone is timely as the global economy edges towards recession.

