Arizona woman killed in rollover crash near Sharon Springs

A 23-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover accident in Wallace County.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. about 10.5 miles west of Sharon Springs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Highway 40 when it entered the north ditch. The driver than overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and entered the south ditch. The car then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest facing east in the south ditch.

The driver, Serena Hernandez of Tucson, Arizona, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

KHP says Hernandez was wearing a seatbelt.