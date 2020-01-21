Ark City PD looking for thieves who stole auto parts, other property

Police in Arkansas City are looking for the people responsible for making off with more than $7,000 worth of auto parts and other property earlier this month.

Police say there were two incidents last week at local businesses.

Officers were called to a report of a theft at Zeller Motor Company in the 3000 block of N. Summit Street on January 13.

Thieves got into the business and stole auto parts valued at around $6,000.

Police were then called to a similar theft report at the Evergy and Kansas Gas Service office, which is just north of Zeller Motors.

In this incident, police say crooks broke into a fenced lot and stole $1,194 worth or property.

Police believe those thefts happened some time after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ark City Police Department at(620) 441-4444.

You can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Cowley County Crime Stoppers. Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to submit a tip. You could even receive a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.