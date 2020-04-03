Ark City man injured in shooting, investigation underway

The Ark City Police Department investigates a Friday-afternoon shooting that sent one man to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say a little before 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 700 block of North B Street in Ark City for a report of shots fired.

"Before officers arrived on the scene, the individuals involved in the incident allegedly left,' Ark City police say.

A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle in the 28000 block of U.S. 77 Bypass. They learned one of the passengers in that vehicle, a 28-year-old Ark City man, was injured with the apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about what happened Friday afternoon should call the Ark City Police Department at 620-441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers at 620-442-777 in Ark City or 620-221-777 in Winfield,