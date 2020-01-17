Ark City police arrest woman for counterfeiting, issue warning for local businesses

The Ark City Police Department asks local businesses "to be extra vigilant when accepting larger-denomination bills that could be potentially fake or counterfeit."

The warning comes after police Tuesday arrested a Winfield woman on suspicion of counterfeiting, accused of attempting to use fake bills. Police arrested Amy Mirissa Watterson on several charges, including suspicion of five felony counts of counterfeiting. They say each count is for an amount greater than $25,000.

Police say Watterson was booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $15,250 bond.

They say about 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a local restaurant for a report of a person who attempted to pass fake money. The suspect, identified as Watterson left before police arrived, but was found shortly after, police say.

Police say Watterson had several bills of fake currency and further investigation determined she'd attempted to pass fake bills at multiple locations in the Ark City area.