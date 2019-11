The Arkansas City Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for a teen last seen Tuesday afternoon, leaving Ark City High School.

Police say 16-year-old Rhianna Richardson "is believed to be in the Wichita or Arkansas City areas."

Richardson stands about 5'2 and weighs about 120 pounds. Her description says she has reddish hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Rhianna could be should call the Ark city Police Department at 620-441-6601.