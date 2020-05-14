Ark City police investigate child's death after possible drowning

The Arkansas City Police Department says it is investigating a child's death after a possible drowning Thursday afternoon (May 14).

Police and Ark City Fire-EMS responded to the emergency call a little after 5 p.m. that reported the possible drowning in the 800 block of South Boyer Road in the southeast part of town.

Ark City police arrived to find CPR being administered to a child. They say emergency crews took over the life-saving efforts. An ambulance took the child to a local hospital where the child died.