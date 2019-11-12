Ark City police investigate weekend shooting, teen critically injured

The Ark City Police Department says a 17-year-old was critically injured in a shooting reported Saturday night.

A little before 10 p.m. Saturday, police say Ark city Fire-EMS and police departments responded to a home in the 500 block of South D Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

"First responders arrived and located a 17-year-old Ark City male with a gunshot wound," police say.

An ambulance took the teen to South Central Kansas Medical Center. From there, he was airlifted to a Wichita hospital.

Police say there haven't been charges filed at this time, but the shooting remains under investigation.