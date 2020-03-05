Arkansas City High School cancels classes Friday due to gas leak

Students at Arkansas City High School have a three-day weekend.

The school canceled classes on Friday due to a gas leak.

Thursday morning, school officials said they were made aware of a gas smell outside the high school, but students and staff were safe and had been asked to remain inside while the gas company completes its line-checking protocol.

Thursday evening, the school said the gas utility was unable to isolate a detected leak.

"Therefore, as a safety precaution, there will be no classes at ACHS tomorrow and staff members and students should NOT report to the high school," said the school.

All other USD 470 attendance centers will be open as usual.