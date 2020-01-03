Arkansas City police arrest 2 after Christmas gifts stolen from car

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a man and a woman on Dec. 27, 2019, in connection with Christmas gifts that were stolen from the trunk of a car.

A family reported the theft to police on Dec. 18, 2019. They said they were hiding toys in their trunk that they had purchased for their children for Christmas. The total loss was estimated at $160.

Police said the items had been purchased locally. An officer contacted the store where they were purchased and made employees aware of the theft, in the event the items were returned for money.

The officer then learned on Dec. 27, 2019, that two items matching the description of the stolen goods had been returned to the store for a refund. The officer was able to quickly identify a suspect, based on surveillance video from the store.

The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Shannon Lee Clark, was located and interviewed. She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and booked into jail. She has since posted a $1,000 bond and been released from jail.

A second suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Kadan Ray Armstrong, was also contacted and interviewed. He was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft. He was booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $3,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Armstrong remains in custody.