Arkansas City woman critically injured after vehicle runs over her

The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating after a person was apparently struck by a vehicle Sunday night and transported to the hospital with injuries.

Officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of South C Street for a report of an accident involving a person and a vehicle.

They learned that a woman had been underneath a 1995 GMC pickup truck, working on the muffler, when she asked a family member to drive the vehicle forward.

The vehicle instead traveled in reverse and ran over the female, who was under the rear portion.

The truck continued to back up southbound and crossed C Street, striking a parked 2012 Chevrolet.

The injured woman was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department in an ambulance to South Central Kansas Medical Center and then subsequently airlifted to a Wichita-area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and police have no additional details to release at this time.