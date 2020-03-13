Arkansas man accused of raping two young girls

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of raping two girls under the age of 14.

Bobby Dean Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of rape by sexual intercourse with a child younger than 14 years old.

Police say an investigation began after several incidents were reported to have occurred in the previous days.

Since then, numerous interviews were conducted with all parties involved and multiple pieces of evidence were collected for forensic examination. Through the course of the investigation, police determined they had sufficient evidence to take Jones into custody as a suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield on a $250,000 bond. He remains in custody at this time.