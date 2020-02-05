'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested on weapons, drug charges in Great Bend

A Great Bend man suspected of aggravated battery and aggravated assault faces drug and weapons charges following a Tuesday traffic stop in Great Bend.

Tuesday morning, the Hoisington Police Department searched for 35-year-old Timothy Chism, identified as a suspect in an aggravated batter and aggravated assault case that happened Monday night in Hoisington.

"Dispatchers were advising Chism was armed and should be considered dangerous," the Barton County Sheriff's Office says.

Through an investigation, detectives found Chism near 12th and Morton Street, in Great Bend. He was a passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder.

"A felony car stop was conducted at which time Chism attempted to resist arrest," the sheriff's office says. "At one point, he reached for a knife in his waistband and a Taser was deployed."

Barton County Sheriff's deputies managed to handcuff Chism. During the arrest, they found 14 knives including a meat cleaver, a garrote (a wire, cord or apparatus used to strangle someone), methamphetamine, suspected pharmaceuticals, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Deputies took Chism to the Barton County Jail in Great Bend.

"Upon being searched at the jail, it was discovered he had a .380 automatic pistol in a holster between his legs," the sheriff's office says.

Deputies booked Chims into the Barton County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possessions of weapons by a felon, obstruction of a law-enforcement officer and introduction of contraband in a correctional facility

"He was also booked on the charges of aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery for the City of Hoisington," the sheriff's office says.

Chism is in the Baton County Jail on a $75,000 bond on the drug and weapons charges and $50,000 for the assault and battery charges, the sheriff's office says.