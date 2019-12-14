Army veteran gifted brand new car at Wichita State game

Former U.S Army Specialist Taylor Marshall was honored during halftime of the Wichita State game against Oklahoma as the Chevrolet Everyday Hero.

"I never dreamed of having a new car. I mean I've always wanted on, so right now it's a little unreal. It hasn't really sunk in and that car looks sweet," said Marshall.

Marshall joined the Army in 2008 following is father and grandfather who both served before him. While active he served at Fort Campbell, Fort Sam Houston and Afghanistan.

During his time in the Army, he was given a number of awards, including the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medals, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star among others.

As a part of the honor, Marshall was gifted with a brand new Chevy Equinox from Chevrolet Everyday Heroes.