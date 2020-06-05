Arrest made in connection to shots fired at officers at 21st & Arkansas Monday

Wichita Police have arrested 28-year-old Henry Parker on aggravated battery and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer charges in connection to shots fired at officers on Monday during an unlawful assembly at 21st and Arkansas.

Parker was also charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and other outstanding warrants.

Monday night, police say that Parker had fired multiple shots at officers. One officer’s helmet was struck but bullet pieces that had ricocheted near the officers and another officer helmet was believed to have been grazed by a bullet.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Parker has previously been arrested and convicted on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft, criminal possession of a firearm on school property, aggravated weapons violations, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal threats, according to Wichita police.