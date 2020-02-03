After witnessing the Super Bowl in Miami, fans returning to Chiefs Kingdom

It is a jubilant case of Mondays in Chiefs Kingdom as many fans made a late night of the team's victory.

Some die-hards didn't sleep at all because, by the time they left the stadium, they had to get to the airport to catch an early morning flight from Miami back home to Wichita.

"The Champions right here, the Kansas City Chiefs," said Howie G., a fan returning from Hutchinson.

It was a quick trip to witness the big game in Miami.

Howie G. said, "I was there 36 hours total."

For Howie G. of Hutchinson, that day and a half had it all.

"Down, back and back and forth. Emotions high-low, craziness," said Howie G.

And he's feeling it still.

Howie G. said, "You can tell I'm hoarse. I was screaming the entire time. It was like Arrowhead southeast."

That, of course, made of a nearly sleepless night.

"Left the stadium after the game," said Howie G. "We got back to Miami Beach at 1 am. I took a shower, drove directly to Fort Lauderdale. I got a 30-minute nap. I only got 15 minutes on the plane."

The now 28-year season ticket holder said there was no way he was missing out on this history-making moment.

"I can not justify not being there. I’m there; I’m broke. I sold the house. No, I didn’t really. But it was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had. My son and his wife flew directly in from Dublin, Ireland," said Howie G.

He's not the only one coming home and coming down from this state of exhilaration.

At Eisenhower National Airport, fans are starting to enter the arrival area with memories of a once in a lifetime experience.

Les Rogers said, "We can't believe it's over. We can't believe we even won. It was a great experience. I'd do it again."

Les Rogers arrived early Monday afternoon and will be heading back home to McCracken, Kansas, in Rush County.

"Once in a lifetime chance. It’s been once in 50 years, so we better try it," said Rogers.

The only way he knows it's not a dream is because they have yet to get to bed.

"Tired. We haven't had any sleep," said Rogers.

And why sleep where there's so much to celebrate.

"All the Chiefs fans out there. You'd done good people. As my daddy said, you'd done good," said Howie G.