Article fuels speculation of possible Pompeo Senate run

More speculation concerning the future for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comes with a piece written by a columnist for the Washington Post.

The opinion piece published in the national newspaper doesn't confirm any new information from anyone in the Trump Administration. But building on previous reports, the article claims President Trump is already searching for his next Secretary of State, indicating a possible Pompeo senate run.

Rumors that Pompeo could step down from his role as Secretary of State to run for the soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat of retiring Pat Roberts have been circulating for months.

The Washington Post article lists several potential replacements as Secretary of State, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien or Treasury Secretary Steve Mnucchin.

Pompeo has denied the rumors, saying he'll continue serving in the Trump Administration as long as the president will have him.