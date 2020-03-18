As businesses struggle, support could be coming

As cities, counties and states limit the number of people that can gather at one time, it's leaving businesses making hard choices.

Some have started to limit access to their primary areas or closing temporarily.

That's having a ripple effect leaving workers trying to make ends meet.

Co-owner of Doo-Dah Diner and Market Patrick Shibley said, "We really wanted to be a part of the solution instead of part of the problem, and that’s really where it comes down to."

That means trying to slow the spread of COVID19 by keeping the Doo-Dah Diner closed. It's following the recommendations of officials to limit how many people gather together.

"We’re not the only business in the nation that this is effecting. It’s affecting everyone," said Shibley.

Monday's guidance from federal officials is gatherings should be ten people or smaller.

For now, Doo-Dah's diner might be closed, but their market next door remains open to serve customers since it allows for a bit more social distancing.

"It’s on such unprecedented ground," Shibley said.

About 40 of Doo-Dah's employees are impacted by the closure and without hours for the foreseeable future.

They posted on Facebook some advice to help their employees.

Director of Financial Education Meritrust Credit Union Chris Wolgamott said, "Anytime there’s an emergency is really take inventory of your finances. Make sure you know how much money is coming in over the next month or two if you can gage that. Also, look at your expenses."

Chris Wolgamott, the Meritrust Credit Union Director of Financial Education, said now is a time to prepare for what matters most.

It's also important to reach out to your financial institution to see what options they have to ease loan repayments or for refinancing.

"Experiencing a little bit of a pay decrease, it’s really important to prioritize your spending to make sure you know that the things that are the most important are taken care of. That would be your housing, your food and your transportation," said Wolgamott.

Kansas state officials are also collecting information from businesses to file for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration.

That would allow Kansas small businesses impacted by COVID19 to request an economic injury loan.

Small Business Administration Wichita Director Wayne Bell said, "Businesses can submit their application right now, but Kansas’s declaration has not been declared. We’re anticipating that sometime here in the next few days."

Tuesday, the SBA eased the requirements state's need to meet to file for the declaration. Under the new criteria, states need information from five businesses dealing with the ramifications.

"Change in their sales year over year, or there may be some specific things that happened recently, maybe they’re unable to get inventory," said Bell.

Businesses can submit their application at the SBA's website.

