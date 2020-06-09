Advertisement

As protests continue, lawmakers respond to demands for change

By Jacqueline Policastro and Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Gray Television Washington News Bureau talked to 30 lawmakers from across the country in the weeks since George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

We interviewed both Republicans and Democrats from rural areas and cities. These lawmakers are charged with representing the communities where protestors are making their voices heard.

"People have a right to protest,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said.

“They want to be heard and say this is not right,” Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) said.

"People are feeling desperate,” Rep. Chellie Pingree, (D-Maine) said.

The lawmakers we talked to are encouraging peaceful protests, but not violence.

“We cannot have destructive behavior, because it distracts from the message,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said.

Some members of Congress are taking action, working on the issues raised by protestors across the country.

Democrats announced legislation Monday aiming to reform federal, local and state law enforcement.

The bill, called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, includes a ban on police chokeholds, mandates tracking and reporting cases of excessive force throughout the nation, and would increase police use of dash and body cameras.

"We need to control the use of excessive force,” Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) said. “Reform and balance and cultural training for our law enforcement personnel.”

The bill is written by Democrats with no Republicans signed on as co-sponsors.

“We also have to recognize, however, there are law enforcement officers, by and large, 99.9 percent of them are heroic, sacrificial public servants,” Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.) said.

As protestors kneel outside the Capitol, there is pressure on lawmakers to do something. But with a divided Congress, change will not be easy.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD Tackle
Caught on Camera: Wichita Police Chief tackles man on Kellogg
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
Video: Deputy runs over fleeing man in Kansas field, lawsuit follows
MacKenzie Scott donated $5 million to Goodwill Industries of Kansas. It is the largest donation...
Goodwill Industries of Kansas receives $5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Old Town bar and entertainment district in downtown Wichita.
Latest health order is ’final straw’ for some struggling bars in Wichita; help from Congress coming too late

Latest News

On Dec. 15, 2020, the Dodge City mayor resigned stating that she no longer felt safe in her...
Dodge City mayor resigns: ‘I don’t feel safe anymore’
Attorney General William Barr equates hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working...
Attorney General William Barr resigns, last day just before Christmas
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging presidential election
Kansas representatives in the U.S. House, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes
Roger Marshall, Ron Estes among GOP House members supporting Texas’ election challenge
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
Kansas joins GOP effort to overturn presidential election