As the legal age for tobacco sales increase, stores rush to reflect the change

A change for tobacco stores across the country has them cutting off an age group of customers cold turkey.

As part of a spending package signed by President Donald Trump Dec. 20, the smoking age was increased from 18 to 21.

That bars anyone under the age of 21 to purchase any tobacco products including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

After the ink was dry on the new law, one thing wasn't clearly explained: when the change would begin.

"There were a lot of different sites that were saying when it was going to take place. Some saying it was going to be nine-months, others saying it would be 90 days," said Jacob Campbell, manager at Big E's Vapor Shop in south Wichita. "We didn’t know necessarily but contacted the FDA personally and found out that it is in effect immediately."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on the law a week after it was signed.

That's leaving stores to adapt quickly.

"Basically, we can not sell to anyone under 21. I mean, no matter what. We don’t even let them into the store. We’ve always been 18 and under, and now it’s going to be changed to anyone under 21 is not allowed in the building," said Campbell.

This is a change that Campbell said he's seen coming with nearly 20 states and hundreds of cities across the country, including about 25 in Kansas that have raised the legal age for sale to 21.

Campbell said, " We saw it coming because we have stores that are in Missouri as well, and Missouri is already a 21 and over. We saw it coming, and we had plans set out for it, and now it’s just time to put those plans into action."

Advocates argue it's a way to reduce the number of teens and young adults who become dependent on tobacco and nicotine, especially with the growing use of vaping.

They also point to a report from the National Academy of Medicine that tobacco use would decrease by 12 percent when the teenagers right now were adult.

The findings also say that starting smoking among 15-17 years-old would decrease by 25 percent. It's 15 percent for 18-20 year-olds.

Moreover, the increase could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born in the last two decades that related to smoking.

Campbell admits that the age group does make up a noticeable part of their business.

"We have multiple stores, so it’s going to depend on what store," Campbell said. "We have some stores where their customer base is from 21 to 18 years old as to where some other stores are the older demographic. We will take a hit for sure, and it will affect us. It just depends on how much at this point."

At Big E's, Campbell said they already card anyone who looks to be younger than 30-years-old.

"That’s how we’ve always been, no matter what. That’s our policy here because we don’t want to sell to anyone under age, mainly because I don’t want to lose my job, also cause I can’t afford a fine," said Campbell.

With the change happening suddenly, Campbell said it has yet to be reflected by the Kansas Department of Revenue, which regulates the sale of tobacco products.