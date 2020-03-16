Ascension Via Chrisi announces new procedures to combat coronavirus

Ascension Via Christi announced new procedures to help combat the spread of coronavirus Monday morning.

For now, the organization has told hospital volunteers not to come in for their scheduled shifts until further notice.

"Working with local and state public health officials, we are trying to limit the number of people in the hospital to further reduce patients', visitors' and associates' risk for exposure," said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi hospitals in a press release.

Additional steps at facilities in Kansas include canceling hospital-based health education classes, support groups and tours. They’ve also suspended all on- and off-site hiring events. Interviews are being conducted by phone, rather than in person. In the hospital cafeterias buffet-style offerings, salad bars and condiments and salad dressings are being replaced with pre-packaged options, utensil dispensers are being replaced with touchless versions; while fountain beverages continue to be available, refills are not. Patients with urgent care needs are being encouraged to consider virtual visits through Ascension Online Care, for which the cost has been reduced to $20 through the month of March when you enter the code HOME.

Last week, Ascension Via Christi revised its visitor guidelines and began cancelling or postponing previously scheduled non-essential travel, meetings and large group activities, such as its Wichita Medical Mission at Home, an annual day of free healthcare scheduled for April 18.

