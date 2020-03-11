Ascension Via Christi announces revised visitor guidelines due to coronavirus

Ascension Via Christi announced its response and preparedness to COVID-19.

The healthcare provider said it has revised its visitor guidelines and is canceling or postponing non-essential travel, meetings and large group activities.

"Our guidance addresses the safety of our associates and the persons with whom we are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care," said Chief Medical Officer Sam Antonios, MD.

Per CDC recommendations, Ascension Via Christi revisions include:

● No visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat.

● Visits by children under age 14 will be at the discretion of patients and clinicians involved in their care.

● As per CDC guidance, visitors should not visit if they have returned from a country within the last 14 days that the CDC has designated as Level 3 Warning or Level 2 for Novel Coronavirus.

● Visitors should be limited to two at any given time.

"If there are extenuating circumstances, we ask that patients and families talk to their nurse, who will discuss the concern with the healthcare team to determine appropriate visitation that is safe for everyone concerned," said Dr. Antonios.

Visitors are being encouraged to wash their hands and/or use an alcohol-based hand rub prior to entering and when leaving a patient’s room, a practice already in place with staff.

One of the activities that has been postponed indefinitely is Ascension Via Christi's Wichita Medical Mission at Home, an annual day of free healthcare scheduled for April 18.

"We are truly heartbroken that we had to cancel the Planeview Fun Fest & Resource Fair. Maddy and many others have worked very hard to place this event together. It was going great and would have been much bigger than last year. Plus having free medical care was super exciting and very much needed as we all know. But we agreed that if our medical professionals were making this call to cancel then Planeview should follow suit," said Renee Carrion with Aspire2InsprieU in regards to the event.

