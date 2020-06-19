Ascension Via Christi hospitals expand visitation hours

Ascension Via Christi hospitals expand their visitation hours but continue to screen for COVID-19.

Each hospitalized patient is allowed to have one adult visitor between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those being treated for COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19, and those in the emergency department, are not allowed visitors.

The extended hours also do not apply to pediatrics, labor and delivery, the NICU, and pre and post-operative care where there are no defined visitation hours.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19, which will include temperature checks, potential for illness or travel areas with significant COVID-19 activity.