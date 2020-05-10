Ascension Via Christi nurses depart on Mother's Day

Over 40 nurses and medical professionals from Ascension Via Christi in Kansas have traveled to other states to help on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

But Sunday was different. Seventeen caregivers left for Baltimore and Chicago, having to say goodbye to their loved ones on Mother’s Day.

“It is sad that I have to leave her and don’t get to celebrate Mother’s Day with the rest of the family,” said Theresa Perez, registered nurse.

Perez didn’t get a chance to celebrate her mom, Sharon on Mother’s Day because she’s on her way to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Sharon Perez said, “Just for a brief 30 minute session of hi, goodbye, good luck.”

Sharon is a retired nurse and understands this is why her daughter became a nurse.

“It’s a double edged sword. I’m very proud of her, she is a registered nurse doing a great job," said Perez. "I know exactly where she’s coming from. So as a mother, I’m sad but proud.”

Matt Oatman is in Perez’s unit and he did celebrate with his wife and five kids on Saturday before flying out.

“We potted some plants and visited our mom, well my mom and her mom yesterday,” said registered nurse Oatman.

Nine of the nurses leaving their families on Mother’s Day checked in at Eisenhower National Airport and then said goodbye to their wives, mothers, children and siblings before heading off to Baltimore to relieve fellow nurses during this pandemic.

“Since we’ve been married, almost nine years, we haven’t been apart more than 2 weeks. It’s a lot to take in,” said Oatman.

Perez said about her mom, “Having her support and knowing that she is very proud of me and realizes that it’s my duty as a nurse is an even better feeling.”

Oatman will also be missing his child’s birthday while he’s gone but he’s looking forward to celebrating when he returns.

