Ascension Via Christi nurses travel to Detroit to help strained medical staff

More than 50 Ascension Via Christi staff members volunteered to help cities around the country that are now seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Tomorrow seven of those volunteers are flying to Detroit where nurses and doctors are working around the clock to keep up with this pandemic.

The nurses say they feel called to do more.

Carla Yost, the system chief nursing and quality officer at Ascension Via Christi said, “We certainly are looking at the local healthcare needs within Wichita but we also do that through the strength of a national ministry.”

Yost said nurses have gathered from St. Frances, St. Theresa and St. Joseph’s to provide care for others no matter the location. And Sunday they’re headed for the motor city.

“They’re excited about just being able to contribute to something larger,” said Yost.

“I’ve seen other nurses and what they’re going through in other states that are surging and that’s why I want to go help them because they need a break,” said registered nurse Glynda Stenger.

Stenger is one of the registered nurses flying to Detroit Sunday morning; leaving kids and a husband behind who understand her urge to help.

“Just because I have been working with a lot of COVID patients, I know the proper steps and the proper PPE to wear in order to stay safe. I feel very secure in it,” said Stenger.

Some of these volunteers don’t have experience treating COVID patients and are slightly worried about what they’ll face when they report to the front lines in Detroit, like nurse Madison Brittain.

“Yeah I’m nervous, just because it’s an unknown environment," said Brittain. "But I trust in my education and my critical thinking and my co-workers and God to kind of get me through it.”

“I think it says a lot about their profession and dedication to nursing," said Yost. "Because it is scary in some regards to go to a new location that you haven’t been to.”

The nurses will be in Michigan for two weeks doing everything they can to ease the stress and help their healthcare brothers and sisters.

