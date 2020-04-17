Ascension Via Christi participating in COVID-19 clinical trials

Ascension Via Christi Research is participating in the Mayo Clinic-led Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 clinical trial.

Infectious disease specialist Maggie Hagan, MD, is serving as the study's principal investigator for Ascension Via Christi.

The study involves using plasma donated by people who have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection and giving it to hospitalized patients who meet the study's tight criteria to help them fight the disease.

"As a participating site, we will be looking at hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19 to determine whether they meet the study's criteria," says Dr. Hagan, adding that this could provide another option for treating patients with a severe or life-threatening COVID-19 infection.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is participating in the same COVID-19 clinical trial. Avinash Singh, MD, and Travis Dierenfeld, MD, are serving as the principal investigators for its participation.

For information about how to donate plasma for the study, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.