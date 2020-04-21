Ascension Via Christi requests cloth masks for patients, visitors and non-patient-facing staff

Ascension Via Christi is asking the community to donate cloth face masks for patients and visitors coming to its hospitals and clinics

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone be masked, the hospital system is asking for more cloth masks to reserve medical-quality masks for caregivers.

"The community has been extremely generous and we've asked patients and visitors to bring their own if they have them," says David Alexander, president of the Via Christi Foundation, who is coordinating community donations. "However, we still go through a tremendous number every day."

No specific design is required, but masks with thin elastic loop ears are preferred, says Alexander.

Masks can be dropped off at the front entryway of the main entrance at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 316-281-5157.

