Assistance available for Kansans behind on bills due to COVID-19

A new month starts Wednesday and for many Americans, this comes with bills due. But the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed lives during the month of March and assistance is there for many struggling financially as a result.

In March, a lot happened quickly, leaving many furloughed or laid off from their jobs. Because of this, a St. Louis Federal Reserve economist estimates unemployment nationwide could reach levels higher than 30 percent. That leaves families across the country juggling how to pay for food, housing and utilities.

Wichita's Center of Hope is one organization offering available to help, providing emergency assistance for rent and utilities. However, Executive Director George Dinkel says like many places, the center is limiting appointments and in-person contact to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We realize that's going to create a really big backlog, maybe April 15, May 1 where where a lot of people are going to be needing a substantial amount of assistance," Dinkel says. "So we're really going to try to ramp up."

Dinkel says there's time for people to reach out for help through an executive order signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly that prohibits evictions and foreclosures through May 1. The cold-weather role was also extended, preventing utility shutoffs through April 15.

"It is a relief, but it's not a huge relief from the standpoint they still want to pay the rent and they have not the ability to do it," Dinkel says.

The free resource, Consumer Credit Counseling Service is also receiving a lot of calls, says its executive director, Jeff Witherspoon.

"They're going to miss their house payment this month, they're worried about their credit score. I'm just trying to tell people, 'don't panic, relax.'"

Witherspoon says the first step people should take is to call their creditor or lender.

"They need to know what your situation is and as time goes on, they don't know if you're back employed or not," he says. So every month, you need to let them know."

Next, Witherspoon says, you should take inventory of income and expenses, prioritizing food, shelter and utilities.

The current financial hardships are ones with no clear end in sight.

"We're going to help them as I said, more than we typically do," Dinkel says. "So the money that we have right now will be used up very quickly."

Center of Hope says it expects that it will need extra donations or funding by late May or June. People who need help can also reach out to to the United Way's 211 hotline for food, housing and utility resources.

the Wichita Community Foundation is also partnering with the Salvation Army in response to COVID-19 to assist people with utility payments.

