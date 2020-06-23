At 20, Tenn. dog becomes oldest golden retriever in history, rescue says

A west Tennessee pet recently celebrated a milestone and holds the distinction of being the oldest living golden retriever.

The Golden Hearts Golden Retriever rescue said on Saturday (June 20) at 20 years, two months old, Augie isn't just the oldest golden retriever living today, she's the oldest in history.

August, affectionately known as "Augie," was born on April 24, 2000. GoldHearts said she was rehomed twice before landing with an Oakland, Tenn. family when she was 14.

Golden Hearts said Augie has traveled on RV trips across the country, has several feline and canine siblings and enjoys playing fetch in the pool.

For her birthday, the rescue said Augie celebrated with a dog-friendly carrot cake and quality time with her golden retriever siblings.

Her family said Augie still moves well and enjoys daily walks around the yard.

For more information on Augie and how best to care for your golden retriever to give them the best chance at a long life, visit the Golden Hearts Golden Retriever rescue website.