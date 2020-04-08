Attorney discusses rights for essential workers who feel unsafe on job due to COVID-19

While the stay-at-home order for Kansas allows many to work from home, other essential workers still have to physically go to work and with that, come concerns about on-the-job safety with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Several essential workers reached out to Eyewitness News over the past couple weeks, asking for guidance on what they can do if they feel unsafe at work.

First of all, it's important to note that Kansas workers do have a right to a safe workplace. Attorney Eric Metz with Triplett Woolf Garretson, LLC, a Wichita law firm, says there are guidelines essential businesses must follow.

"Essential businesses must still, per the governor's orders, meet certain basic requirements such as social distancing, (and) the availability of hand sanitizers," Metz says.

However, feeling uncomfortable or unsafe isn't enough for essential businesses to allow paid leave. Metz says OSHA does have guidelines for high-risk jobs, including in the medical field, but others don't have much protection.

"Essentially, they would have to show that they are at-risk of death or serious physical harm, and that harm is imminent," Metz explains.

He says he's advised both essential employees and employers to communicate so they can address these fears, and hopefully come to an understanding while still conducting business.

